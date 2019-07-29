Sunday XI avoid washout

Sleaford CC: Seniors washed out, but U10s toast league title

The Sunday First XI travelled to Revesby in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier.

Sleaford batted first and made 172 all out, with Aayush Patel top-scoring with 67 and Andy Hibberd 60.

In reply, Revesby were all out for 137 with Sargeant making 50 as Sleaford won by 35 runs.

* With the Lincs ECB Premier schedule wiped out, Sleaford First XI stayed in third place after their home match with Scunthorpe was abandoned without a ball bowled.

On Saturday they travel to title rivals Bracebridge Heath (noon start).

* The South Lincs and Border League suffered a similar fate, with no play possible for the Second XI against Boston, and the Third XI’s match with Skegness.

This weekend, the Seconds host Graves park at London Road in the Premier, while in Division Two, the Third XI travel to Spalding.

* Sleaford CC Under 10s clinched their league title with victory in their top-of-the-table clash with Woodhall Spa at London Road.

On a damp evening, Sleaford U10s won the toss and elected to field, and once again, accurate bowling got the side off to a great start, taking five wickets in the first four overs.

Alex Barker’s 36 not out saw Woodhall recover to a nett score of 231-6 as the wickets were shared among Emmeline Hannan, Joshua Nel, Micah Young, Liam Henry and Alex Lawson.

Sleaford’s reply got off to a positive start, with Joshua Nel (17) and Reagan Panton (22) taking the attack to the Woodhall bowlers.

A partnership of 41 between Emmeline Hannan (2) and Oliver Sneaths (24), including a straight six, secured Sleaford’s victory and the U10s league title.

Having already secured the league title the previous week, Sleaford U10s travelled to Hartsholme to conclude their season’s fixtures.

Having won the toss, Sleaford bowled first and their attack found wickets hard to come by on a flat pitch.

Emmeline Hannan (3 for 7,) and William Green (1 for 8) were the pick of the Sleaford bowlers as the Hartsholme innings closed with a nett score of 217-5 from their 16 overs.

In reply, openers Joshua Nel (21) and Reagan Panton (7) got Sleaford off to a flying start with a partnership of 47 in their four overs.

Micah Young (10) and Liam Henry (10) kept the momentum going before a partnership of 54 between Emmeline Hannan (6) and Oliver Sneath (26) ensured Sleaford cruised home to victory with a huge nett score of 336-1.

The win concluded a superb season for Sleaford U10s having finished the season unbeaten and top of the Under 10s League table.