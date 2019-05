Leadenham Tennis Club are hosting an open afternoon this Sunday.

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm and is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the sport or the club itself.

The club offers two all-weather floodlit courts, club evenings and afternoons, fun doubles tournaments, seniors mornings and also coaching.

For details contact Carolyn Overton via cfc@norfolk-holiday.com or on 07850 966 004 or Jackie Nelstrop on 01400 272 482.