Three out of four ain’t bad for bowlers

Sleaford Town bowls club played four matches this week, claiming three wins and one loss.

Away at Lee Road in the EBA League, two winning rinks were enough to take the aggregate score 62-43 and eight points to two.

Andrew Morris, David Thomas, David Campbell and Andrew Bird won 22-14 while Cecelia Faulkner, Peter Stokes, Martin Titley and Kris Moore won 25-10.

The losing set was John Parker, Mick Faulkner, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope, 15-19.

At home against Long Bennington in the ASC Metals League all three rinks won.

Robin Wilson, Andrew Morris and Ken Irwin won 31-5, David Thomas, Mick Faulkner and Kris Moore won 20-11 and Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell won 16-13 for 10 points with an overall match score of 67-29.

The away Sleaford League match at Digby was abandoned due to a heavy rain storm.

In the Woodhall Spa Friendly League Town played host to Eslaforde Park, winning on two rinks to gain a win by four points to two.

Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin won 19-7, Jackie Wareham, Richard White and Bas Gilbert won by one shot 13-12 and Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Mick Faulkner lost 6-34.

In the EBA League at home against Moorlands Railway the Town lost on all three rinks by 12 shots, 34-46.

John Parker, Calum Campbell Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope lost by one shot, 10-11, Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin, David Campbell and Andrew Bird lost 14-19 and Cecilia Faulkner Peter Stokes, Martin Titley and Kris Moore lost 10-16.