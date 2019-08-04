Trampolining summer camps spring into action for youngsters

Sleaford-based Big Jumps Trampoline Club has been hosting a popular series of summer holiday camps for anyone wanting to have a bounce.

The fun four-day camps started last week and there will be another on August 6-9 and August 20-23, from 9am-4pm.

Holly Robson at the Big Jumps trampoline club summer session. EMN-190726-231004001

The first four-day camp saw up to 20 people taking part at the club venue on Sellwood Court in Sleaford Enterprise Park under the guidance of head coach Stephanie Osborn and fellow coach Katie Spencer.

Stephanie said the novices had a go at springing high before landing in a foam-filled practice pit, while others developed their trampolining skills.

They also did trampoline basketball fitness sessions and even fun games of trampoline dodgeball and obstacle courses.

She said: “It’s more about fitness and learning new things. we have had people from all over the area.

“A quarter of the children have autism and are referred from Rainbow Stars support group in town. We do special inclusion days as I am the inclusion specialist for the East Midlands for British Gymnastics in trampolining.”

Sessions are £15 a day, with an additional £10 to stay until 8pm.

To book a session call 07983 872495.

Members of the club were also preparing to head out to an international competition in Denmark running this week.

The competition squad of 12 including nine children, aged 11-16 years, and three coaches are taking part in the Hans Christian Anderson Games, attended by teams and individuals across Europe and as far afield as South Africa.