Tri3 Sleaford toast age group winners Keeley and Connor

Up-and-coming triathlete Connor Nutley claimed success in the Leeds Castle Aquathlon as he collected gold in his age category.

The 14-year-old Tri3 Sleaford member completed a 500m open water swim followed by a 3km run.

Connor Nutley tops the podium at Leeds Castle in Kent EMN-190407-115528002

And there was more reasons to cheer for the family as the Sleaford club enjoyed a successful day.

Connor’s dad Steve also managed a podium finish with his team for the standard distance triathlon, while Tri3 Sleaford’s Keely McNiffe won the Midland Series in her age group (20 to 24).

A total of 26 athletes from Tri3 Sleaford competed on a sunny and windy day at Woodhall Spa in the fourth and final sprint triathlon of the Midlands Series last Sunday.

Sixteen individuals and three relay teams swam 400m in the open air pool at Jubilee Park and then cycled 24km in windy conditions before finishing with a 5km run back to Jubilee Park, cheered on by friends and family.

This was the 15th year the triathlon had been hosted at Woodhall Spa where a record 900 athletes turned out.

As always, there were some amazing individual performances on the day from athletes competing in their first-ever event, such as Jo Gutteridge, through to seasoned triathletes.

The club are particularly proud of the juniors who took part in a full sprint competition in relay teams, some purely made up of under 16s and others supported by adult club members.

Ted Bentley (10), Abbie Wilkinson (14), Will Bentley (15) and Dan Goodwin (15) and Matthew Barrett (14) all finished well.