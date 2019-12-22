Tri3 Sleaford toasts year of triathlon success

Tri3 Sleaford capped a successful year on the triathlon scene by toasting their stars of the last 12 months.

The club got together for a social 10K Turkey Trot followed that evening by their annual meeting and presentation evening.

Turkey Trot winners Will Bentley and Jenny Smith-Wood EMN-191222-095148002

Will Bentley and Jenny Smith-Wood trotted to victory in the 10k.

Tri3 Sleaford had a great number of successes in 2019, while maintaining its primary aim, to offer members a friendly and supportive club for all abilities and ages (eight-plus to compete).

There has been involvement in many triathlon events throughout the year, with some particular highlights, and the following prizes were awarded;

Endurance event – Nigel Johnson. Extreme event – Ellie Pocock. New and Improved – Adele Smith-Wood. Athlete of the Year – Keely McNiffe. Chairman’s Award – Callum McPartlin.

For the juniors it was another stunning year who went from strength to strength, and the following awards were presented.

Coaches Award – Alistair Hutton and Ellie Stevens. Most improved – George Rashley and Lottie Wilkinson. Most improved Junior Swimmer – George Rashley and Evelyn Russel.

East Midlands Junior Series – (Tristar 1) Alistair Hutton; (Tristar 2) Olivia Cepelak; (Tristar 3) Ellie Stevens; (Youth) Lottie Wilkinson and Connor Nutley.

* For more information about Tri3 Sleaford triathlon club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.

They run regular adult and junior training sessions across all three disciplines and welcome all ages and abilities.