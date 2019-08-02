Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club tackle the Outlaw

Despite the wind and rain, Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club were out in force for one of the toughest triathlon events of the year – the Outlaw.

The Nottingham event, celebrating its 10th birthday, is a long-distance triathlon featuring a 2.4-mile open water swim, a 112-mile bike route and 26.2-mile run.

Local flooding and heavy downpours saw the event converted to an aquathlon with the bike course cancelled for the safety of the riders.

The athletes were disappointed, but braved the conditions to romp home in the rain to cheers and shouts from family and friends.

Stuart Gutteridge, Paul Thorpe, Callum McPartlin, Michael Higgins, Keely McNiffe, Tania Addlesee and Louise Short represented the club and were pleased with their results despite the shortened event.

* For more information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.