Where to watch Bourne cycle festival action as it passes through Sleaford area villages

Key viewing points have been identified in villages in the Sleaford area along the routes of Bourne’s CiCLE Festival.

With the event scheduled to take place over the weekend of August 31 and September 1, the best rural locations are being highlighted as being in Kirkby Underwood, Grimsthorpe Castle and Corby Glen on both Saturday and Sunday and Folkingham on Sunday for the men’s race.

As part of the course, highly competitive sprints will take place at Grimsthorpe and Folkingham, Corby Glen and in Bourne itself, in addition to the main race through the town.

South Kesteven District Council is organising the festival, along with InvestSK, the council’s economic growth and regeneration company.

Andrew Norman, Head of Visitor Economy for InvestSK said: “We want to make sure that as many people as possible can watch the racing, whether that’s in Bourne or out in the surrounding countryside.

“Both men’s and women’s races go through Bourne twice before their final dash to the finish line, but there are some exciting places to watch the action in the villages as well.”

Live race commentaries will be available via the ‘Listen Now’ button on the website home page, confirms festival organiser South Kesteven District Council.

The start and finish lines will be in Bourne’s West Street, which will be closed from 7am on Saturday until 8pm Sunday. Elsewhere roads will be closed on a rolling basis for no more than 10 minutes at a time while the peloton passes with its police escort.

See the event website for all details including race routes, viewing points, activities and times: www.bourneciclefestival.com