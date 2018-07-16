Sleaford CC: Champions suffer defeat to Skegness

Defending South Lincs and Border League champions Sleaford CC Second XI suffered another Premier Division defeat at home to Skegness on Saturday/..

Batting first, Sleaford made 229-7 in their 45 overs, with captain Kurt Colyn top-scoring with 74.

In reply, Skegness made 231-4, with Houghton making 71 and Brant 61 in a six-wicket win.

Skegness take 18 points, and Sleaford seven.

On Saturday, the team travel to Welby.

* Sleaford Thirds also suffered a home defeat to Pinchbeck in South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Pinchbeck batted first and made 200, with Sleaford managing 92 in reply, undone by Langford (6 for 13).

* Sleaford’s Sunday First XI entertained Boston and made 266 all out, with Andrew Jones hitting 143 and Charlie Roberts 59.

In reply, Jayaratha made 78, but Boston were bowled out for 142, with Kieron Harbron taking 3 for 31 and Tom Shorthouse 3 for 36.

The Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, travelled to Woodhall Spa, and batting first posted 172 thanks to Connor Harbron (64) and Ben Glendinning (30).

Hughes followed up his five-wicket haul by hitting 80 in the reply to see Woodhall to a six-wicket win.