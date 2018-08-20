Sleaford CC: First XI collapse to Lindum defeat; Second XI cruise to win

Sleaford CC suffered a disappointing home defeat to Lindum on Saturday in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

The First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, invited Lindum to bat, but the visitors began well, taking singles and being supported by wide deliveries from the Sleaford attack.

But on 25 Will Wright was bowled by McPeake who then removed his replacement Will Taylor for 11 (52-2).

Richard Bishop and the increasingly confident Morley-Barnes began to up the run rate as the opener went past 50.

Bishop continued to attack until on 37 he was caught off Adi Sreedharan for a good 37 (148-3).

Butler fell to Angus Youles before McPeake ran out Morley-Barnes for an excellent 82. Lindum sank to 178-7 as Aaron Onyon went LBW to Sreedharan (3 for 45) who then removed Ben Rolphs.

But Tom Lindsey and Jake Benson attacked the bowling with fluency and confidence, building a 50-run stand to dent home hopes.

Lindsay made 52 before he was caught off McPeake, and Benson 23 when he was bowled by McPeake (4 for 45).

Scott Tite wrapped up the Lindum innings for 243 in the final over.

Tom Shorthouse fell early in reply, LBW to Will Wright for six, but Andy Hibberd and Ross Diver moved the score well until Diver was stumped by Bishop off Rolphs (43-2).

On 48, Hibberd was bowled by Rolphs for 24 as Sleaford batsmen once more failed to capitalise on starts.

Charlie Roberts and Oliver Burford took the score to 73 when Burford was caught off Dewhurst (3 for 39) for 10, and Roberts followed for 15 (81-6).

Conor Harbron was then run out for 0 and Sreedharan followed without adding to the total.

McPeake had made 11 when he was lbw to Onyon for 11, with the score on 116.

Angus Youles (22) and Cameron Hall (19 not out) defied the Lindum bowlers, but the game was up in the 35th over when Sleaford were all out for 148.

Despite the defeat, Sleaford remain third and still in a position to make the end-of-season play-offs, with three games left.

On Saturday, Sleaford travel to Boston CC (noon).

* Sleaford’s Second XI secured a six-wicket win at Stamford in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

On winning the toss, the hosts were invited to bat against Sleaford’s experienced attack.

Giles Goddard (4 for 23) saw off the top three, with Pearson making 14, Bennett 4 and Peck for 12, and Paul Roberts (4 for 32) joined the attack and picked up three cheap wickets - Nawaz, Nottage, and Headley.

Chris Birch and Steve Holland rallied before Birch (42) fell to Simon Godby (2 for 29).

Sleaford opener Tom Brooke fell for eight and Kieron Harbron (9) soon followed.

India Freeman and Simon Godby built a good stand until Freeman was run out on 15.

After Roberts was out for nine, Godby went past 50 and with David Cobb (11 not out) saw Sleaford home in the 39th over, with the opener carrying his bat for 65.

Sleaford earned 20 points and remain in fourth place, just six points behind second spot with three games left, starting with Boston at home on Saturday.

* Sleaford’s Sunday First XI recorded a very good victory at Ancaster.

The hosts batted first and were all out for 132, with Tom Brooke taking three wickets.

In reply Sleaford reached the Ancaster total for two wickets down, with Ian McPeake making 70.

The Sunday Seconds, sponsored by Turnbulls, hosted Heighington in an excellent game.

The visitors made 189 first up before Sleaford’s reply fell six runs short despite an unbeaten 100 from Simon Jones.