Sleaford CC: First XI stays second with Scunthorpe win

Sleaford CC First XI kept up the pace at the top end of the Lincs ECB Premier with a handsome victory over Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Scunthorpe won the toss at London Road and put the hosts in, with Ross Diver and Matt Mountain opening.

The visitors suffered an early setback when Gurpreet Bhamra delivered two over-height deliveries in his first over and was removed from the attack.

Diver drove in the air to mid-off and was caught for seven by Snowden, off the bowling of Jamie-Lee Brumby (4 for 46), but left-handers Andy Hibberd and Mountain built the innings superbly, both reaching 50 in good style.

The second-wicket stand of 165 was finally ended when Mountain was bowled for an excellent 68 with the score on 182.

Tom Shorthouse joined Hibberd and they set about increasing the scoring rate, but with the total on 188, Hibberd was bowled by Rory Franklin for 84 invaluable runs, including nine fours and three sixes.

Sleaford continued to press for runs, and Oliver Burford used all his experience to anchor the team, supported by Adi Sreedharan (10), and when he fell in the final over for a well-paced 29, the hosts were all out for 253 all out.

Scunthorpe lost David Brown early, caught by Sreedharan off Ian McPeake, but they applied themselves well.

Taking advantage of any wide deliveries, they moved the total to 47 when Arbind Singh was caught by Sreedharan off Cameron Hall for a good 37.

Ian Snowden and Brumby batted with freedom, punishing short-pitched deliveries, and took the score to 141 when Snowden was caught by Hall, off skipper Shorthouse, for 49.

The introduction of the slow bowlers worked as Sleaford regained the initiative.

Matt Pashley was the only other batsman to make double figures as Scunthorpe were bowled out for 177 in the 45th over to seal a 76-run win and a 20-point haul.

Sreedharan took 3 for 17 in seven very good overs, while Shorthouse and Scott Tite claimed two each, and McPeake and Hall one wicket.

Sleaford CC would like to thank umpires Peter Epton and Mark Thomson, and scorers Andy Hall and William Hazon.

On Saturday, the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Lindum (noon start).