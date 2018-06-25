Sleaford CC: Firsts and Seconds remain in title frame with impressive wins

An impressive run chase at Market Deeping on Saturday kept Sleaford CC First XI on the coat tails of the Lincs ECB Premier Division top-two.

Deeping set an imposing total of 294-8 from their 50 overs, but the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, chased it down with fur wickets and almost five overs still in hand.

Having won the toss, the hosts batted, with J. Smith and M. Adaha opening up for Deeping against Ian McPeake and Cameron Hall. And it was Hall who removed Adaha(1), caught by Shorthouse, with the score on 19.

Gillet joined Smith and they compiled an excellent partnership, with Smith taking his own score past 50 they moved on to a partnership of 176 before Gillet fell to Shorthouse for 51.

Smith continued to dominate, moving past 100 until he was finally bowled by McPeake for an invaluable 129.

Morgan went quickly, but the score continued to build supported by Barnes (35)and Sarjeant (29) and the Deeping innings closed on an impressive 294-8 despite the efforts of McPeake (3 for 8).

Sleaford openers Ross Diver and Tom Shorthouse took the attack to strike bowlers Sharpe and Peacock, combining good running with fours and sixes, they moved the total to 95 before Diver was out for an aggressive 60.

Andy Hibberd joined his captain and they progressed the score to 131 when Hibberd fell for 11.

Matt Mountain and Shorthouse moved the score to 176 before Shorthouse was removed by Hook for a fine 69.

Bean and Burford followed quickly, but McPeake and Mountain continued to attack, taking the score to 270 before Mountain was out to Adaha for an impressive 66.

Adi Sreedharan joined McPeake (48 not out) and together they ticked off the runs, with the New Zealander clearing the boundary ropes regularly, to bring Sleaford home for their sixth win.

An impressive run chase in an outstanding game of attacking cricket earned Sleaford 18 points which left them in third, six points behind Grantham, and 32 adrift of Bracebridge Heath.

On Saturday they host Bourne from noon.

n Sleaford Seconds moved within five points of the South Lincs and Border League Premier summit after victory at Freiston on Saturday.

Freiston won the toss and, inviting Sleaford to bat, struck an early blow before the visitors had scored a single run when Aayush Patel was lbw to Taimur Mian.

Charlie Roberts and Simon Godby played freely, with the opener passing 50, and continued to dominate. Roberts also reached a fine 50 before he was caught and bowled by Zakir Gatta with Sleaford on 109.

Dan Hutson went quickly, but Sumit Puri accumulated well with Godby, taking the score to 184 before Puri was caught by Paul off Appleyard.

With the score on 200, Godby was finally bowled by Mian for a superb 80, but Scott Tite (18 not out) stayed to the end as Sleaford finished their overs on 229-8 after a great team batting performance.

Zeeshan Saeed and Richard Paul opened the reply, but with the score on 21 Paul was caught Daniel Hutson, bowled Ben Lambert for 0. Saeed and Abdul Moeed moved the score along to 39 until Moeed was lbw to Giles Goddard for 11.

Saeed continued to dominate while wickets fell at the other end, remaining stubborn until he was at last run out by Puri for an excellent 85, with the score on 152.

Goddard, Lambert and Puri each claimed three wickets in a 76-run win which gave Sleaford 20 points.

On Saturday, the Seconds travel to Bourne.

n Sleaford’s Sunday First XI travelled to Woodhall Spa CC, and after winning the toss, elected to bat.

Against good tight bowling, the Sleaford batsmen all made a start but couldn’t move their scores along, with Aayush Patel making 13, Simon Godby 19, Kieron Harbron 20, and Mason Mansfield 18.

A good late flurry from Cameron Hall (46) took Sleaford to 152 all out.

In reply, Woodhall openers Oliver Casswell and Prasanna Jaywardena dominated from the start, scoring freely to reach 151 before Casswell was run out by Drew Harbron.

Nathan Carter scored the winning run, but Jayawardena’s magnificent unbeaten 93 secured the victory, as Sleaford earned three points.

This Sunday, Sleaford travel to Fulbeck.