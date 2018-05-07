Sleaford CC hit Lincs ECB Premier summit as Shorthouse stars

Tom Shorthouse played a captain’s innings to steer Sleaford CC First XI to victory at Woodhall Spa and top spot in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Shorthouse added to his four wickets with an outstanding 89 not out to guide Sleaford to a five-wicket win and 20 points to their league tally.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat in warm, sunny conditions, but very good opening bowling by Ian McPeake and Cameron Hall restricted the scoring.

Casswell was bowled by McPeake with the score ob six, and Wilson followed on the same score, caught by Hibberd off Hall.

Vithana and Jayawardene took the total to 49 before the former was trapped LBW by Shorthouse for 30, and Jayawadene (33) fell to Youles with the total on 88.

Brandan Laurenzi made an important 32 before departing to the ever-dangerous Shorthouse and Alex King rallied with 16 not out as Woodhall were bowled out for 144 in the 44th over.

Shorthouse finished with 4 for 41, with slow bowling partners Angus Youles and Adi Sreedharan claiming two wickets each as Sleaford produced a fine display in the field.

In reply, Sleaford openers Mountain and Diver both fell early, but Hibberd and Shorthouse took the score to 68 before Hibberd departed for 14. Shorthouse continued in his positive vein, supported by Charlie Roberts (7) and McPeake (15), and dominated proceedings as the visitors reached their target in only the 37th over.

Sleaford CC would like to thank umpires Paul Goddard and Andrew Milne, scorers John Luffman and Ian Shorthouse, and the tea ladies and bar staff.

On Saturday, Sleaford host Grantham with a noon start.

* Sleaford’s Second XI completed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Welby Cavaliers in the South Lincs and Border League at London Road on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Sleaford invited Welby to bat first and Vidit Matta and David Kennedy put on a solid opening partnership of 45 before Kennedy was caught by Olly Bean off the bowling of Giles Goddard.

From then, only Matta’s stubborn resistance held up the Sleaford attack until he was bowled by Mason Mansfield for an excellent 44 as Welby were dismissed for 89 inside 34 overs.

A fine all-round performance in the field saw Andrew Jones claim 4 for 24, Sumit Puri 3 for 10, Giles Goddard 2 for 3, and Mason Mansfield 1 for 26.

Sleaford openers Sumit Puri and Simon Godby both found the boundary on a regular basis, putting on 81 before Puri was caught off the bowling of Hayes.

Bean came and went quickly before Godby (39 not out) and captain Dan Hutson reached the winning line in the 12th over to earn 20 points.

Sleaford CC would like to thank Bill Hoodless and Ken Williams for umpiring, Joyce Ward and Terry Bennett for scoring, and the tea ladies and bar staff.

On Saturday, Sleaford Seconds travel to Grantham, and the Third XI visit Uffington, while on Sunday, the First XI host Cherry Willingham, and the Seconds visit Billingborough.

* Sleaford CC’s Second Sunday XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, hosted Nocton at London Road.

The hosts batted first and made 158 in their 40 overs, but Nocton reached 160-4 in the 24th over for a comfortable win.