Sleaford CC Second XI beaten by champions-elect in SLBL

Defending champions Sleaford CC Second XI hosted top-of-the-table Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday.

Spalding earned 19 points for a comprehensive 90-run win to consolidate their position at the top, while Sleaford took six points to stay second.

The visitors won the toss and batted with openers Jon Manton and Warren Nel developing the score well and taking advantage of any loose deliveries.

Nel moved to 50 as the stand went past 100 until Manton was lbw to Conor Harbron for a very good 44.

Josh Newton was caught and bowled by Simon Godby for 18 (135-2), but Jonathan Miles and Nel began to dominate the Sleaford attack, taking good singles and putting away wide deliveries.

Nel reached an excellent 100 as Miles consolidated as the partnership developed superbly.

Nel went past 150 and Miles reached 50 as the score moved to an impressive 288 before Miles was caught by Kurt Colyn off Mason Mansfield for 55.

Nel continued his magnificent innings to reach an unbeaten 161 as Spalding posted 296-3.

Conor Harbron and Simon Godby opened for Sleaford, but with the score on 22, Godby was caught by Nel for 18.

Five runs later captain Kurt Colyn fell to Andrews for 0, but Harbron continued to play with confidence as he was joined by his brother Drew.

They played fluently until Drew was out for 15 (85-3).

Conor went past 50 and with Jake Henderson took the score to 135 when Conor was stumped for a very good 77.

Henderson was run out on 22, and Paul Roberts caught for 11 (159-6), but Sleaford continued to attack, with Rhys Collings making 12 and Mansfield an attractive 27.

Sleaford’s innings closed on a very respectable 206-9 from their 45 overs to cap an excellent game of cricket. For Spalding Rob Simpson took 3 for 30.

On Saturday, Sleaford head to Stamford Town.