Sleaford CC Second XI finish third in SLBL Premier

Sleaford CC Second XI confirmed a creditable third place in the South Lincs and Border League Premier as the cricket season drew to a close on Saturday.

The Seconds, who had started the season as defending champions, took 15 points for an abandoned match at home to Freiston as rain ended the game early.

The home side batted first at London Road and opened with Simon Godby and Conor Harbron.

Both batted with confidence from the start, taking singles and putting away the bad ball with ease as the Sleaford score went past 50.

They continued to compile well, and it was not until the score reached 82 that Harbron was out, trapped lbw to Abdul Moeed (7 for 75) for a very good 45.

Cameron Hall joined Godby who went past 50 with ease as the partnership flourished.

Both batsmen pressed on with real confidence, dispatching deliveries to the boundary to take the Sleaford score past 150 as Hall reached his half-century.

The rest of the Sleaford innings revolved around this pair, with Godby eventually out for an excellent 85, and Cameron Hall falling for an impressive 79.

The hosts eventually reached 262-8 in their 45 overs.

In reply, Freiston struggled from the start, losing Richard Paul for 0 and Sunil Panjwani for six, both to Drew Harbron.

Moeed followed his outstanding bowling performance with 22 before he was bowled by Angus Youles, and Zeeshan Saeed made 17 before being run out by Matt Bean.

Harbron claimed his third victim when he bowled Waseem Ilyas for eight, but the rain then came to call early halt, with Azeem Qadir unbeaten on seven as the match was eventually abandoned with Freiston on 74-5 in the 23rd over.

* Godby was again on form the following day as Sleaford’s Sunday First XI ended their campaign against Fulbeck.

Batted first, Sleaford made 176 with Godby top-scoring with 55.

In reply Fulbeck were all out for just 38, with Angus Youles taking superb figures of 6 for 12 as Sleaford won by 138 runs.