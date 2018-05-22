Sleaford CC: Second XI maintain unbeaten start against Billingborough

Sleaford CC Second XI maintained their strong start to the South Lincs and Border League season with a comfortable derby victory on Saturday.

Hosting Billingborough, the defending Premier Division champions ran out winners by 68 runs.

Sleaford elected to bat, and openers Sumit Puri and Simon Godby moved the score along well to 45 before Puri fell to Paul Goodwin for 14.

Olly Bean joined Godby and they took the score to 63 before Godby was trapped lbw to Matt Cox. Kurt Colyn, returning from injury, helped press the score along to 87 before he was out for 13, and Bean made a promising 35 before being caught by Sadler off Lamb.

The rest of the batting contributed with Ben Lambert making 14 and Mason Mansfield 18 not out, but when Goddard fell to Paul Goodwin, Sleaford were all out for 180 in the 45th over.

Billingborough started promisingly in reply with Euan Boswell and Paul Goodwin opening with 31 before Goodwin went.

Goddard quickly dispatched Humphries and had the dangerous Boswell caught by Dan Hutson for 29, but further resistance came from Shaun Brown (10) and Jordan Baxter (29).

But when Baxter fell to the Bean combination, caught Olly bowled Matthew, with the score on 98 the rest of the innings faded and when Olly ran out Lamb, Billingborough were all out for 112 in the 36th over.

* On Saturday, Sleaford’s Third XI travelled to Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Sleaford won the toss and put Sutton in, but found it difficult to contain the aggressive batting of Andrew Wright and Jamie Taylor until Wright was bowled by Max Lorimer on 25.

Taylor continued to move along with ease, and supported by Jeremy Smith, the total rose quickly.

Smith fell to Neil Henderson for 30 as Taylor continued past 100, and James Coote and Calvin Bird both made 38, but it was Taylor’s magnificent 185 which launched the Sutton total to an impressive 370-4 off their 45 overs.

Lorimer took three wickets.

In reply, Sleaford applied themselves well with Jake Henderson making 13 and Neil Henderson 39, but the target was just too large for this young side and they were all out for a respectable 141.

* On Saturday, both the Seconds and Thirds travel to Spalding.

* The Sunday First XI travelled to Lindum who won the toss and elected to bat.

The hosts made 229-8 in their 40 overs, and Sleaford were 153 all out in reply.

The Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, hosted Old Lincolnians .

Sleaford batted first, making 148-8, thanks to Tom Brooke (39) and 14-year-old Chris Jackson (15 not out).

In reply Old Lincolnians reached their target with five wickets to spare.

This Sunday the team travel to Hartsholme.

* The Winkworth Cup Finals take place at Sleaford CC on Monday.

Play starts at 10.30am with Bourne playing Bracebridge, and Boston taking on Grimsby in the semi-finals. The final will follow.