Sleaford CC Second XI start South Lincs and Border League title defence with victory

Sleaford CC’s Second XI began the defence of the South Lincs and Border league title with a 38-run home win over Woodhall Spa on Saturday.

Woodhall invited Sleaford to bat after winning the toss and openers Aayush Patel and Simon Godby put together a solid 45-run partnership before Patel was caught by Alex Hodson for 14 off the bowling of Connor Parsons.

Oliver Bean and Simon Godby attacked well, taking the total to 119 before Oliver Bean was caught by James White, off Matt Haslam, for 20.

Simon Godby passed his half-century and the score reached 145 before he was finally caught by Jack Hughes, off Haslam for an impressive 80.

Further contributions from Dan Hutson, Sumit Puri and Scott Tite took Sleaford to 174 all out in the 43rd over as Haslam recorded outstanding figures of 8 for 22 in 10.1 overs, with Parsons also taking two wickets, and Hodson claiming four victims behind the stumps.

In reply, Mathew Sargeant (31), Ross Dixon (37) and Oliver Casswell (30) batted well, but the bowlers remained in control with Kieron Harbron taking 4 for 31 in 11 overs, and Giles Goddard, Puri, and Tite each claiming two wickets.

Woodhall were finally all out for 136 in the 44th over, giving Sleaford 18 points for the win.

Thanks to the groundstaff for enabling this game to go ahead, umpires Della Rebours and James Klein and Joyce Ward for scoring, and the ever-present tea ladies.

Sleaford Seconds travel to Skegness CC on Saturday.

* A Sleaford Sunday XI hosted Revesby in a friendly fixture to get the season under way on a thoroughly enjoyable day.