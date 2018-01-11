Sleaford Cricket Club begin winter nets

Sleaford Cricket Club have begun their preparations for the 2018 season after the first net sessions were held last weekend.

The seniors and under 17s opened their fortnightly nets at Northgate Sports Hall last Sunday (7pm to 9pm), while the under 10s and 11 also netted for the first time last Friday.

The club’s softball sessions, for under 9s and below, begin on Friday at St George’s Academy from 5.45pm until 6.45pm, and Sleaford’s U13 and U15 sides get under way on Sunday at St George’s from 7pm to 8.30pm.

* For more details on future dates, visit the club website at www.sleafordcc.co.uk