Sleaford Cricket Club invite entries for 18th annual golf day

Sleaford Cricket Club are inviting teams to compete for the Bristol Cup at their 18th annual Golf Day.

Last year, 18 teams took part, but organisers James and Michael Brown, and Chris Travers, hope to attract more than 25 teams to the 2018 event at Sleaford Golf Club on Friday, June 22.

Proceeds will go to Sleaford Cricket Club’s junior section which caters for teams from under 9s through to under 17s at seven age groups.

This season the club has appointed New Zealand cricketer Iain McPeake, from Wellington, as player-coach who will support the junior coaches.

Entry is £140 per team with a 10 per cent discount for Sleaford Golf Club members.

The cost includes a bacon bap and coffee on arrival, an 18-hole stableford competition with a £500 prize fund.

A post-round two-course hot meal will be available.