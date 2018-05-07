Sleaford Cricket Club juniors open their campaigns

Sleaford Cricket Club under 11s, sponsored by Brauncewell Quarries, opened their 2018 season last Tuesday evening against a strong Grantham side.

Grantham won the toss and bowled first with Sleaford pacing their innings well, with 40 runs coming in the last five overs, thanks to some hard-hitting late by Joe Mountford (20).

He was well supported by Oliver Sneath (17 not out) who anchored the innings, Dylan Chessum (6), Evie Jarvis (6) and Abigail Hannon (2) against accurate bowling as the hosts posted a good score of 75-4 from their 16 overs.

Despite some excellent bowling and fielding, most notably direct-hit run-outs from Chessum and Mountford, Grantham chased the target with two overs to and eight wickets to spare.

* Sleaford’s under 13s, sponsored by Waldeck Consulting, opened at Caythorpe who batted first.

They made 108-6, with Henry Wicks and Theo Mussell retiring on 27 and 25, and Stan Mountain taking two wickets.

In reply Sleaford made 34-6, with Mountain making 13, as Caythorpe won by 74 runs.

* Sleaford U15s, sponsored by NFH Consultancy, headed to Woodhall Spa for their opener and after winning the toss, elected to field.

Woodhall made a good 103-2, with Alex Hodson retiring on 30, and Oliver Casswell (25) bowled by Max Lorimer.

Sleaford made 54-2 in reply, Jacob Cavanay making 7, Ben Gledinning not out 15 and Matthew Appleyard stumped by Alex Hodson for 23.

The U15s then hosted Caythorpe and batted first.

Against some very accurate bowling and fielding, Sleaford made 60-5 in 16 overs with Kyle Templeman unbeaten on 15.

Harry Clough took 2 for 6, and two run-outs checked Sleaford’s progress.

Caythorpe made 61-2 in nine overs in their chase thanks to Joe Dickinson (18) and Zack Draycott who retired after an excellent 30.