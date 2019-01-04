Sleaford Cricket Club launch preparations for 2019

While we are yet to reach the halfway mark of winter, Sleaford Cricket Club are to begin preparations for the new season next week.

The club’s seniors and under 17s are too begin an extensive schedule of indoor nets at Northgate Sports Hall on Sunday.

They will be held fortnightly until March 17, with the new Lincs ECB Premier season due to get under way in April.

Sleaford’s big news of the close season so far was their signing of former Sri Lankan international batsman Chamara Kapugedera, as well as Australian amateur batsman Dakota Rogers.

The under 13s and under 15s meet on alternate Sundays, starting on January 13, while the under 9s softball team net every other Friday from January 11.

The club’s under 10s and 11s start their fortnightly sessions a week later.