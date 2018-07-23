Sleaford Cricket Club: McPeake’s all-round form helps First XI to Woodhall Spa win

Sleaford CC First XI bounced back from defeat at Lincs ECB Premier title rivals Bracebridge heath with a three-wicket win over Woodhall Spa.

Woodhall decided to bat first, but openers Oliver Caswell and Henry Wilson were both out early on, with spinner Angus Youles bowling Caswell (5) and then Wilson for 11.

The pace of Ian McPeake removed dangerman Prasana Jayawardene for a duck, caught by Olly Bean, and Joe Irwin then went to Drew Harbron for two as Sleaford bowlers reduced their hosts to 32-4.

Jack Luffman joined Vithana and slowly they rebuilt, taking the score to 69 when Luffman was lbw to Shorthouse.

Brandan Laurenzi came to the crease and this partnership flourished, moving Woodhall to 165 before Laurenzi (39) fell to a catch by Harbron off Adi Sreedharan.

Two runs later, Jack Hughes went to McPeake for 0, and Ross Dixon was lbw to Sreedharan for seven with the total on 181.

Alex King was run out by Kieran Harbron for six, before McPeake (3 for 36) wrapped up the innings, removing Vithana for an excellent 79, as Woodhall were all out for 188 in the 44th over.

Sleaford opened with captain Shorthouse and Sreedharan in reply, and the skipper looked in excellent form, pouncing on any wide or full delivery to find the boundary.

The score moved to 30 before Sreedharan (8) was caught off Alex King, bringing Andy Hibberd to the crease.

Both batsmen moved on confidently, playing shots all around the wicket until Shorthouse drove in the air to Jack Cooke, off Alex King, for a fluent 36 (59-2).

Matt Mountain joined Hibberd and again the partnership moved on well, but with the score on 72, Hibberd chipped a catch to Irving, again off King, for 13.

Again Sleaford were unable to build a partnership as Mountain fell to Jayawardena for 19, and Bean came and went, run out for 0 as Sleaford slipped to 87-5.

McPeake joined Charlie Roberts and immediately went on the attack, driving and sweeping effectively as a Sleaford partnership finally blossomed.

They took the score to 151 before McPeake was caught by Jack Cooke, off Vithana, for an entertaining 48.

Drew Harbron was another run-out victim for three, but Youles joined the diligent Roberts, and together they played sensible cricket.

Roberts (34 not out) took advantage of any wayward bowling and together they reached their target in the 44th over, with Youles seven not out.

King took 3 for 51, with Jayawardena and Vithana claiming one each.

Sleaford CC would like to thank umpires Ian Forster and Nick Law, scorers Elaine Coacher and John Luffman, and the tea ladies.

The First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, stay third and travel to Gorse Lane to play second-placed Grantham on Saturday (noon start).