Sleaford Cricket Club round-up: First XI run chase dashed by rain

Sleaford CC First XI’s hopes of a third Lincs ECB Premier win of the season were denied by rain late on Saturday afternoon.

Hosting Grantham at London Road, the players paid their respects before the start to Sharron Mansfield, a great supporter of the club who recently lost her fight against cancer.

Mason Mansfield's late burst brought him four wickets and checked Grantham's progress EMN-180514-095125002

Anyone wishing to help patients in their fight against the disease can donate to the Team Verrico charity.

Winning the toss, Sleaford put Grantham in and made early inroads when Ian McPeake removed Oliver Hickford for 18, and Jack Wilson was caught by Shorthouse off Mason Mansfield for eight.

Surviving opener Ross Carnelly continued to accumulate runs with Dan Freeman, taking the score to 123 before Freeman (35) fell to Adi Sreedharan.

Carnelly passed 50, but on 154 McPeake dismissed Matthew Dowman.

Carnelly was finally put for 78, caught by Charlie Roberts off Sreedharan, but James Dobson and Daniel Webb continued to attack, with Webb out for 25 off Mansfield as Grantham were all out in the final over for 228.

Mansfield’s late rally brought him very good figures of 4 for 63, while Sreedharan took 3 for 58, and Ian McPeake 2 for 40.

In reply, Sleaford openers Mathew Mountain and Ross Diver began well before Diver was bowled by Dan Freeman for eight.

Andy Hibberd and Mountain produced an excellent stand, taking the score to 96 before Mountain was bowled by James Dobson for a well-executed 45.

Hibberd and captain Tom Shorthouse took the score to 133-2 before rain intervened called a halt to the match in the 25th over, with both sides fancying their chances of victory.

On Saturday the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, travel to Grimsby.

* The Saturday Second XI v travelled to Gorse Lane to play Grantham in a South Lincs and Border League Premier Division clash.

Sleaford won the toss and elected to field, but Grantham openers Martin Parmley and Stewart Mudie batted with confidence and moved the score on quickly before Giles Goddard removed Parmley and Mudie was run out by Kieron Harbron.

Connor and Bennet fell to Thomas Wormington before Sam Lithgoe contributed an invaluable 28 before being caught by Olly Bean off Lythgoe.

Ben Hutson removed Grosse, Kumar and Bhatia as Grantham closed on 148 all out in 43rd over.

Ben Hutson returned excellent figures of 4 for 44, Thomas Wormington 3 for 26, and Giles Goddard 1 for 37.

In reply, Sleaford lost Simon Godby and Ashley Jarvis with the score on 14, but Scott Tite and Oliver Bean remained at the crease before rain ended play after seven overs with the visitors 32-2.

Sleaford picked up 13 points and Grantham 11.

Sleaford CC would like to thank the match officials, scorers and tea ladies.

This weekend, the Second XI host Billingborough.

* The Third XI development side made their first appearance on Saturday at Uffington in South Lincs and Border League Division Two.

Uffington batted first and made a most respectable 200-9 off 45 overs, with Genever making an excellent 74 and Neill Henderson taking 4 for 14.

In reply Sleaford openers Jake Henderson and India Freeman batted superbly, taking Sleaford to 108-0 before rain stopped play.

Fourteen-year-old Jake finished unbeaten on 30, while India made an impressive 60 not out, in an enjoyable game played in the right spirit.

Thanks go to all those who enabled the club to turn out three teams on the same day.

This Saturday, the Third XI travel to play Long Sutton Second XI.

* Sleaford’s Sunday Second XI (sponsored by Turnbulls) visited Billingborough.

Sleaford won the toss and batted first and were all out for 104 in the 31st over, with Simon Jones batting through for an excellent 54 not out, with support from India Freeman (13), Ben Broome (10), Ian Shorthouse (14) and James Pratt (7).

Paul Goodwin took 3 for 22 and Shane George 2 for 17.

In reply, Billingborough reached 107-4 in the 25th over, claiming 20 points, thanks to good solid batting from Euan Boswell (13), James Luto (24), Paul Goodwin (21 not out) and Bill Sadler (28).

Robert Pratt took 2 for 21 in five overs.

The Sunday Second XI host Old Lincolnians this weekend (1.30pm start).

* Sleaford CC U11s, sponsored by Brauncewell Quarries, entertained Bracebridge Heath in a fantastic game of cricket.

The hosts won the toss and batted, but were restricted to 55-7 from their 16 overs by some economical bowling.

Joe Mountford (14 not out) top scored for the second game running, and was well supported by Oliver Sneath (7) and Dylan Chessum (5).

In reply, the Heath innings struggled to gain momentum against accurate bowling.

Joe Mountford (2 for 6) was the pick of the bowlers, with Abigail Hannan, Daniel Adams and Cayden Leader all taking wickets, while Joshua Nel and George Hicks, in particular, showed great commitment in the field by saving several boundaries.

A tense finish saw Bracebridge need six off the final over for victory, and despite some excellent deliveries from Chessum, they reached the target with a ball to spare.

* Sleaford U15s, sponsored by NFH Consultancy, travelled to Grantham, and batted first after losing the toss

Ben Glendinning (23), Thomas Wilkinson (10), Connor Panton (10) and Kyle Templeman (24 not out) took Sleaford to a very competent 95-8 in their 18 overs.

In reply, Grantham batsmen Matthew Barry retired not out on 33, while Matthew Gibbs was caught for 17, and Viraj Deorukhkar was 12 not out in their total of 87-5 in their 18 overs.

Sleaford bowlers Max Taylor, Max Lorimer, Aiden Rose and Aiden Smith claimed one wicket each as the visitors Sleaford won a good game by eight runs.