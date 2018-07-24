Sleaford Cricket Club: Second XI ease past Welby

Sleaford Cricket Club Second XI played Welby on Saturday, and on winning the toss, elected to bat first in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division match.

Aayush Patel opened and made 24, while captain Kurt Colyn added 44, and Daniel Hutson a very good 50 not out to take Sleaford to 191-8 in their 45 overs.

Vidit Matta claimed 3 for 24, with Matthew Mitchell and Jamie Hayes taking two wickets each.

Matta held the Welby reply together with a very good 73 but only found support from Paul Ingram (21) and Jamie Hayes (11) as they folded to 140 all out in the 44th over.

Giles Goddard took 3 for 19 in 12 overs, Ben Hutson 3 for 37, and Simon Godby 2 for 29. Ian Shorthouse and Aayush Patel also claimed one wicket each in the 51-run victory.

On Saturday, the Seconds host Grantham at London Road.

* Sleaford’s Third XI were skittled for 112 chasing 234 set by Grantham Thirds on Saturday.

This weekend, the Thirds host Billingborough at Caythorpe CC.