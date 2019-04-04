Sleaford Cricket Club step up season preparations

Sleaford Cricket Club First XI continue their pre-season preparations when they travel to Woodhall Spa for a friendly on Saturday.

The Firsts will then host Lancashire side Euxton CC in their final pre-season at London Road seven days later before the Lincolnshire ECB League fixtures start on Saturday, April 20 when they travel to Bourne.

Sleaford CC Second XI also begin their league campaign the same day at home to Bourne in the South Lincs and Border League.

In the meantime, Sleaford’s London Road home will see cricket next week when Lincolnshire Development XI entertain Nottinghamshire CCC on Monday and Tuesday.

Play starts at 11am both days.