South Lincs and Border League: Smeath ton gives Sleaford the edge at Billingborough

On Saturday, Sleaford CC’s Third XI took a 20-point haul with victory at Billingborough Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League.

Invited to bat first, openers Jake Henderson and Phil Smeath played freely against the opening attack of Mark Simpson and Edward Holiday, progressing well until Henderson was bowled by Mark Pilgrim (4 for 58) for an excellent 42.

Smeath continued to accumulate, supported well by Gianlucca Bucci (23), and Neil Henderson went for seven as Smeath passed 50.

Tom Wilkinson fell to Mark Pilgrim, but Connor Harbron (20) supported Smeath who completed an outstanding century, carrying his bat with 129 not out.

Hugh Johnson remained eight not out as Sleaford posted 252-5 from their 45 overs.

In reply, Lewis Chessum (3) fell to Christopher Jackson as Pilgrim anchored the innings. Jackson then removed Murray Turner for one, and Edward Holiday was bowled by Kyle Templeman for five.

Pilgrim fell to Ewan Wetherill for a fine 36 and Harvey Page made 15 before he was bowled by Max Lorimer.

Callum Scott’s spirited 31 elevated Billingborough to 137 all out.

Among the Sleaford attack, Jackson, Templeman and Lorimer each claimed two wickets, while Jake Henderson, Connor Harbron and Wetherill got one each.

This weekend the Thirds play Uffington.

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday First XI hosted Ancaster who batted first and were bowled out for 125.

Sleaford reached the total in 20 overs with Ian McPeake making 50. This weekend they travel to Woodhall Spa.

The Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, were asked to field first at Heighington.

The hosts complied a challenging score of 213-8 in their 40 overs with Harry Wright making 69, Rob Tupholme 33, Steve Brumpton 26, Martin Machin 24, and Matthew Hardy 20.

Lorimer took 4 for 49 for Sleaford.

In reply Sleaford found the going tough against tight bowling, and only Drew Harbron reached double figures as Sleaford slumped to 42 all out as Heighington won by 171 runs.

* Sleaford CC Under 11s, sponsored by Brauncewell Quarries, entertained Bracebridge Heath.

Heath won the toss and put Sleaford in who batted with care, but found run-scoring tough against good solid bowling.

All got their innings going, with Abigail Hannon making four, Oliver Smeath five, and George Hix an unbeaten nine, but none moved their scores along, as Sleaford batted out their overs to close on 39-9.

In reply, Daniel Sleight was caught and bowled by Cayden Leader for 15, and Leo Cowling was run out by Leader without scoring.

But Alfie Bray (12 not out) and Isaac Shirley (4 not out) brought Heath home with three wickets down in the 10th over.