Woodhall Spa batsmen too strong for Sleaford CC in pre-season friendly

Sleaford Cricket Club First XI begun their final preparations for the coming season when they travelled to Woodhall Spa for a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The visitors batted first and made a respectable 212-8 which featured a very good 60 from Jack Harrison.

However, Woodhall were too strong and reached the total for the loss of only two wickets.

This weekend, Sleaford have two friendly fixtures, both at the London Road ground.

On Saturday they host Lancashire touring side Euxton, and on Sunday Revesby are the visitors.

The bar will be open on both days and the club welcomes all spectators.