Town crier contest set to make noisy debut

Sleaford has plenty to shout about as it gets set to hold its first Town Crier competition this summer.

Town Criers from around the UK will descend on Sleaford on June 8 at the invitation of Sleaford’s own Town Crier, John Griffiths and the Sleaford Town Council.

Town Criers will be attending with their consorts and competing for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in front of a panel of judges. There will also be a competition for Best Ambassador and Best Dressed Consort.

All of the Town Criers and their consorts will parade from the Town Hall to the Market Place at 10.40am, ready for an 11am start. There will be a second round at 2pm and crowds are invited to go along and enjoy the colourful spectacle.

Mr Griffiths came second in the British Championships last May and said: “If we get a successful competition going we could hold the British Championships here, which would be even bigger for Sleaford. They always gather a crowd.”