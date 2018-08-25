Annual town car and motorcycle show returns for 26th year

Preparations are on track for a classic car and motorcylce show which returns to the town next weekend.

The Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show will be held on Saturday, September 1, at Lafford Terrace (the NKDC car park) in Eastgate Car Park, Sleaford.

Gates open to the public at 10.30am, and it is free entry.

There will be approximately 100 classic cars on display which will include a 1932 Austin Seven, 1948 Lea Francis, 1959 Renault Dauphine Gordini, a selection of Gilberns and - back by popular demand - the 1956 Karrier Gamecock fire engine.

There will also be a display of classic motorcycles and many other interesting classic and modern machines.

Lincolnshire-based band Itchy Fingers will be entertaining crowds and there is a flypast scheduled courtesy of RAF Coningsby (weather permitting).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will be in attendance with a modern fire appliance, and visitors can also browse stalls and enjoy refreshments.

Mary Saunders, show chairman, said: “As always this show brings together a vast array of classic vehicles from the early 1900’s to date and the committee work hard to make sure that there is something for everyone to enjoy.” For details, visit www.sccms.co.uk