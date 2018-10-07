A fine harvest weekend at mill

Heckington Windmill hosted its successful annual harvest weekend with a good turn out by visitors thanks to fine weather for steam threshing.

Mill manager Jim Bailey said: “We had good crowds on both days who enjoyed a wide selection of stalls with interests for all.

Some of the women from the Bake House team now taking orders for Christmas cakes. EMN-180110-123945001

“The live music was very popular and there was a good audience listening to the bands on both afternoons.”

The Eight Sail Brewery was open for business with the bar as well as the Mill House Tearoom serving refreshment.

The mill also had its old oil engine running in situ for the public to view for the first time. It is connected to a Hurst Frame which will turn a set of grinding stones when there is a lack of wind to power the sails.

The volunteers with the Windmill Trust were to use it for milling for the first time this week.

Michaela Yardley-Spenger pulls a pint at the 8 Sail Brewery. EMN-180110-123919001

There were lots of barn and oil engines on display at Heckignton Windmill's harvest weekend. EMN-180110-123851001

Jim Bailey, Mill Manager loads a sack from the Hurst Frame. EMN-180110-124154001

Carol Lelkington spinning wool in the visitor centre at Heckington Windmill. EMN-180110-123821001

Laura Daughtrey from A Little Luxury pouring some 'Christmas Rum' - maybe Lincolnshire's first rum. EMN-180110-124008001