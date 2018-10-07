A fine harvest weekend at mill

Heckington Windmill hosted its successful annual harvest weekend with a good turn out by visitors thanks to fine weather for steam threshing.
Mill manager Jim Bailey said: “We had good crowds on both days who enjoyed a wide selection of stalls with interests for all.
“The live music was very popular and there was a good audience listening to the bands on both afternoons.”
The Eight Sail Brewery was open for business with the bar as well as the Mill House Tearoom serving refreshment.
The mill also had its old oil engine running in situ for the public to view for the first time. It is connected to a Hurst Frame which will turn a set of grinding stones when there is a lack of wind to power the sails.
The volunteers with the Windmill Trust were to use it for milling for the first time this week.