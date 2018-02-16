Acoustic night marks 225 years of company

A Sleaford business held a charity fundraising acoustic night last week in celebration of its 225th anniversary.

WHSmith as a company has been marking more than two centuries in business and has adopted three charities to support during its 225th anniversary year.

Sleaford store staff member and musician Ryan Watson, along with Dan Hibbert, came up with the idea of an acoustic night and staged it on Thursday at the Solo Bar in Sleaford Market Place in aid of Cancer Research UK. He recruited a number of local acts to perform with donations going to the cause.

There were acoustic rock, folk and American music styles as well as comedy from the numerous artistes. the line-up included Glass Onioni, Friz Frizzle, Lyn McFarland, Arthur, Dogwood Union, Ryan Watson, Jess Ganhao, Olie Roy, Angus Hamman, Dan Hubbert and Dan Raymen.

The store is planning to hold another acoustic event at the Solo Bar during Sleaford Live festival on May 10.

The company is also supporting Mind and the Literacy Trust.