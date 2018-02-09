Actors to bring history to life

An interractive project to create a heritage trail around Sleaford is set to begin filming actors who will depict characters from the town’s past.

The audio-visual Sleaford Heritage Trail is the brainchild of The Sleaford and District Civic Trust, funded by the Dulverton Trust and Sleaford Town Council.

Tin Hat Productions, Sleaford’s own film production company, has just completed filming of members of Sleaford Little Theatre enacting the part of characters from Sleaford’s history who lived between the year 1700 and the death of Queen Victoria in 1901.

The actors have depicted the lives of real people and the times in which they lived.

Garry Titmus, chairman of Sleaford & District Civic Trust, said: “We are now very close to completing the first stage of this exciting project. We expect films and sound tracks to be edited in early February and the Trail plaques are in the final stage of production at the foundry. The plaques will be in place and the Trail open at the end of March.”

Discreet brass trail plaques on selected buildings will incorporate QR codes and NFC tags which will enable Smart phone users to download the audio-visual presentations when they visit properties on the Trail.

The Trail will launch officially in March. In the meantime, details of the chosen sites and characters can be found on the Sleaford Heritage Trail website.

The Civic Trust is now inviting suggestions for other sites to be added to the Trail. These can be submitted on-line at www.sleafordheritage.co.uk/take-part/ or by writing to the project developers – Hodgson Brothers LLP, 28 Carre Street, Sleaford.

The Heritage Trail project has been supported by donations from the Sleaford Councillors Fund, The Dulverton Trust, Sleaford and District Civic Trust and Hodgson Brothers LLP.

Actors and members of Sleaford Little Theatre have also given their time and the use of their facilities to support the project.