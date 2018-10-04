Art project sees windows turned into art spaces

The chance to get involved in a global craze that encourages creativity to boost communities and lift people’s spirits is coming to Sleaford.

‘Window Wanderland’ is an award-winning outdoor community art project which sees residents’ front windows becoming a canvas for glowing art.

A safari-inspired display from the Window Wonderland art project.

Backed by the Arts Council England, it is inviting communities to join in a festival which aims to bring everybody together through art and creativity.

North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) says that applications are now open to take part this year.

Window Wanderland started with one event in a Bristol suburb three years ago and its appeal has now spread worldwide - with neighbours in Canada and Germany among the countries lighting up their windows with vibrant and creative displays.

The craze has even been featured on The One Show and in The Sunday Times.

A forest-inspired display.

A spokesman for NKDC said: “Last year more than 900 windows were lit up during Window Wanderland events, bringing tens of thousands of people to the streets of both urban and rural communities, brightening dark winter’s evenings. From Jurassic Park to Game of Thrones, from humorous to artistic, the window displays can be fun, interactive and inspirational.”

Those who wish to take part should go online to www.windowwanderland.com for details, including community grants which might be available, and volunteering for the project. Alternatively, you can email admin@windowwanderland.com.

A fun monster display.