Artists named for mills project

Cogglesford Mill is to be the subject of a new art work commission to celebrate 25 years of Lincolnshire’s Heritage Open Days.

Sleaford-based artsNK has announced that artist Mark Steadman has been commissioned to create an accessible and inclusive on site artwork.

Heritage Open Days celebrates England’s architecture and culture by allowing visitors free access to interesting properties that are not usually publicly accessible or would normally charge a fee. It also includes tours, events and activities.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Picturing the Past’, and the artists will take their inspiration from each mill’s past use and the collections they hold. The artworks will be designed to be particularly accessible for those with sensory or cognitive impairment and be shown during the weekends on September 6-9 and 13-16.

Mark Steadman lives at Heckington and said: “I remember as a schoolboy being struck by the magic of the whole site.

“I’m looking forward to exploring the way Cogglesford Mill can bring us closer to our diverse and vibrant heritage.”

The artist is interested in hearing from Sleaford residents, who have strong, unusual or even funny memories of the Mill. He is particularly interested in hearing from older residents who could recount their earliest memories of Cogglesford Mill or anyone with old photographs. People can get in touch by phoning artsNK on 01529 410 595.