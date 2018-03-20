Blue Peter’s Peter Purves returns to Belton House to celebrate playground’s 40th anniversary.

Blue Peter legend Peter Purves is to make a return visit to the National Trust’s Belton House to celebrate 40 years since its popular adventure playground first opened.

Peter Purves officially opened Belton’s outdoor adventure playground on Easter Sunday 1978, and he will be returning this year to celebrate the anniversary at the stately home located between Sleaford and Grantham.

There will be a full day of play on Thursday March 29, including puppet shows, children’s outdoor theatre, bush-craft activities, face-painting and much more to kick-start this year’s Easter holiday.

The playground, originally called ‘Jungleland’ because of its woodland setting, was created by the Brownlow family who owned the estate until 1984. In 2015, the National Trust carried out a renovation project to update the play equipment and create a memorable play experience for all young visitors.

Today, Belton is home to the National Trust’s largest outdoor adventure playground which offers challenging play in the woodland setting that has made it such a well-loved destination for generations of families.

The playground is open from 9.30am every day, closing only on Christmas Day. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house