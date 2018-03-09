Ceramic workshop to enhance Nettles

Ceramic workshops are taking place in Sleaford next weekend as part of the nationwide Get Creative Festival 2018.

ArtsNK are running a drop-in ceramic workshop on Saturday, March 17, from 10am to 1pm, in Unit 9, Navigation Yard - opposite the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD).

Ceramic workshops using natural materials to be held in Sleaford. EMN-180903-141903001

The workshop will help create ceramic wind chimes for Sleaford Green Space - The Nettles.

Those taking part will use stencils, stamps and natural materials to make marks in the clay.

Participants can also take home their own small pottery ‘button’ which will be available to collect from the NCCD at a later date.

Marion Sander, from artsNK, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Get Creative Festival again this year. It’s a wonderful chance for people to be creative and try something new.

“We hope people will enjoy this fun and accessible workshop and look forward to seeing their final work on display at the Nettles; enhancing a local nature gem.”

Children must have adult supervision.

£1 donations are required for materials.