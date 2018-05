Sleaford Museum Trust will host a talk given by Simon Pawley on Tuesday, May 22 on the subject of “Spies Among Us” – Lord John Hussey and the Rebellions of 1536.

A historian has traced links from Lord Hussey to the family of Meghan Markle, soon to be married to Prince Harry on Saturday.

Hussey Close in Sleaford, named after former resident land owner Lord Hussey. EMN-180516-092456001

This will be followed by the Museum Trust AGM.

The venue is St Denys’ Church Room off Market Place, Sleaford starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is free. There is a raffle and refreshments.

For details: 07518972016.