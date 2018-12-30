Children and residents enjoy festive meal

Pupils and local residents sat down to share a community Christmas lunch laid on at Brown’s School, Horbling.

The annual event saw 20 villagers accept an invite to join 80 children in the school hall for a free meal provided by the primary school and its hot meals service, A Country Kitchen.

Headteacher Sally Howley helped serve up and said: “In the morning they made Christingles for the end of term service the next day at church.”

In the afternoon, the children enjoyed a Christmas party. The Friends of the School’s Christmas fair raised £800 for school funds.

The church school and nursery’s motto is ‘caring, learning, enjoying, achieving, all within the love of God’ and recently it was rated eighth highest performing in the county league tables.