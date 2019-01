Sleaford Museum reopens on Monday at 10am after a complete refurbishment, thanks to a £5,317.07 donation from the Ancaster Co-op store.

The museum has installed new display cabinets, and will increase its opening hours from late March.

Members of the Museum’s committee are pictured presenting an old photo of Sleaford Co-op to the Ancaster Co-op branch in gratitude for the donation.