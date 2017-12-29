Conservation work set to begin on historic Belton House stable block

Work is due to get under way in the New Year on a major conservation project at Belton House

The stately home’s owners, the National Trust has been forming plans to rejuvenate one of the best known buildings on the Belton House estate, situated between Sleaford and Grantham.

The historic grade 1 listed stables building, which currently houses Belton’s visitor café, will undergo a year-long programme of rehabilitation and restoration from early 2018.

General Manager, Alec Gordon explains: “The building is an exceptionally significant example of stables design from the 17th century; in fact, it’s one of only 21 grade 1 listed stables anywhere in the UK.

“Belton’s former owners, the Brownlow family, upgraded the stables in the 18th and 19th centuries and they used the very finest of fittings available. Indeed they would have rivalled anything in the royal household, and tell us a lot about how much the Brownlows valued their horses.

“Making sure we look after this building and secure its future is a priority for the National Trust.”

Specialist craftsmen will undertake sympathetic restoration work; including conserving lime plaster, repairing the 19th century windows and reinstating historic paint schemes.

Proposals for the restored building include a new café with increased capacity, a designated dog friendly seating area, an education and exhibition space, toilets, and much needed office and meeting rooms on the upper floors.

Work is due to commence in early 2018 and, for the duration of the project, the catering facilities will be relocated to a purpose built marquee, from where visitors will have uninterrupted views across to the mansion and Belton Park.

For more information got to: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house