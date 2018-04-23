Council to go ahead with open air cinema

Sleaford Town Council is to press ahead with plans to stage an outdoor cinema event on Boston Road Recreation Ground.

Councillors accepted a business plan devised for the event at their meeting on Wednesday night, including any acceptable losses involved including hiring of extra temporary toilets and inviting local voluntary groups to help support the event with marshalling.

The date set for the screening is Saturday, September 1.

The actual film will be agreed with the cinema screen provider.

Last Septemner, Sleaford Cricket Club staged an open air screening of Mamma Mia.

If successful, the council hopes to then progress with an open air theatre show the following year and local theatre groups will be approached to come on board.

The Culture, Events and Markets Panel is also progressing with plans for a 1940s Day in the town with dressing up, a parade, old vehicles and stalls.