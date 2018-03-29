Dance final beckons for Sleaford girls’ high school

A team from Kesteven and Sleaford High School has been selected to go through to the northern final of a national dance competition.

The group of more than 80 students performed at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre in the local heat of Rock Challenge earlier this month, coming second despite it being their first ever entry.

The girls are judged on all aspects of choreography, theme, production, costume and props and have just learned they were one of the four highest-scoring runners up out of the six northern heats to go forward to perform in the regional final at Grimsby Auditorium on June 29.

They will be one of 10 teams that won through from events at Carlisle, Rotherham, Grimsby, Bridlington, Grantham and Hull.

Head of Drama, Tracy O’Leary said: “I have just told the girls and they screamed the place down.”

The eight-minute piece was based on the journey of a young refugee to safety in the UK. The northern final winners get to compete in a national final.

WATCH video of the Kesteven and Sleaford High School Rock Challenge team in rehearsals for the local heats.

