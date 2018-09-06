District’s heritage to be on display

Visitors and residents of North Kesteven will have the chance to discover the district’s historical delights this month.

Heritage Open Days is now in its 25th year and runs from September 6-9 and September 13-16, with a theme this year of Picturing the Past.

Sleaford Museum, in Southgate, Sleaford will open from 10am to 3pm on September 8/9 with chances to see a new display about the Workhouse.

The Bede Houses, Carres Almshouses, in Eastgate, Sleaford will open on September 8, from 1pm to 3pm, with a short presentation at 2pm.

Navigation House, in Navigation Wharf, Sleaford will open on September 8/9 and September 15 from 11am to 4pm. Visitors can learn detailed history and take part in an intriguing family trail.

Meet at the Market Place on September 9 for a walk with Dr Simon Pawley from 10am to 11.30am. It will be followed by a balcony view from the NCCD.

An exhibition at St Denys’ Church and Parish Room will be held from September 14-16 from 9pm to 5pm.

Tours of St Denis’ Parish Church, in Silk Willoughby, will take place from 10am to 4pm from September 13-16.

St Denys’ Church, in Aswarby, will open for a tour on September 16 from 2pm to 3pm. Booking essential on 01529 461499.

Finally, St Swithin’s Church, in Leadenham, will be open from 2pm to 4pm on September 16.

For more, visit www. heritagelincolnshire.org