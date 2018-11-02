Ex-Dragon’s Den retail guru Theo Paphitis endorses Ruskington jewellery business owner

A Ruskington-based businesswoman has had her hand stamped jewellery enterprise endorsed by former Dragon’s Den retail supremo Theo Paphitis, and is already reaping the benefits.

Tara Hurst, 42, owner of Sparkle and Dot Designs, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers

The weekly initiative, set up by Mr Paphitis in 2010, now has over 2,200 Small Business Sunday winners, and supports small businesses in the UK.

After business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper, Paphitis re-tweeted Sparkle and Dot’s message to his followers, www.sparkleanddot.com has generated hundreds more followers via Twitter and Facebook, and has seen an increase in extra orders for their hand stamped, personalised jewellery and gifts. They are also profiled on the #SBS website www.theopaphitissbs.com that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Tara said: “This is my second year in business and I still work from my desk in my house. It is great to have support from Theo because it can be tough trying to raise your profile, especially locally, and Theo has recognised my hard work and helped spread the word about what I do to his following.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed and delighted and hope that ‘Sparkle & Dot’ keeps going from strength to strength. I offer a fabulous service that can mean you are the proud owner of something that no one else in the world owns. That is awesome. My pieces make such wonderful, personal gifts and I cater to all budgets.”

Tara added: “The nature of hand stamped items is that each and every piece will be unique. All of my pieces are created from my love of rustic influences’, the power of words, and my belief that beauty rarely lies within perfection.”

Small business champion and chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, Mr Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Sparkle every success.”

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website and attend annual networking events.