Festival of Glass at town gallery

A Festival of Glass will be held at the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford, this weekend.

The Navigation Wharf venue invites visitors to be inspired by live demonstrations, activities and workshops for all ages.

On Friday, November 9, there will be a special evening viewing of a partnership exhibition with National Museums Scotland.

Drinks will be available on arrival.

On Saturday, November 10, between 11am and noon, there will be a guided tour of the exhibition and a talk.

Between 11am and 3pm, there will be the chance to watch glass fusing with Ruth Lyne.

Then from 2pm to 4pm, there will be a talk with Art of Glass curators Sarah Rothwell and Bryony Windsor, who will be joined by artist Emma Woffenden.

A 3D workshop will be held from 10.30am to 4pm. It will be a chance to explore new technologies being used in glass production with a 3D scanner and printer.

On Sunday, November 11, from 11am to 3pm, visitors can try glass fusing.

There will also be a rolling programme of films over the weekend dedicated to the beauty and potential of glass as an art form.

