Festive events as Sleaford area vsitor attractions prepare for Christmas

Visitor attractions in the Sleaford area are busy preparing for the festive season, with various events taking place next month.

Christmas present trails are taking place at Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford, and Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby.

Between Saturday, December 1, and Friday, December 21, youngsters can take part in a festive-themed trail.

A spokesman said: “Help Molly the Mill Mouse, Dora the Duck and Charlie the Crane find their lost presents.

“Each venue has its own family trail - so explore these fascinating places looking for clues before claiming your own Christmas gift.”

Trails are 50p each.

Then on Sunday, December 9, a festive milling day will be held at Cogglesford Watermill, from 11am to 4pm.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a festive milling day and enjoy a complementary mince pie and glass of sherry - everything you need to get you in the festive mood!”

A Christmas market in the yard will be held at Heckington Windmill on Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9.

There will be singing, stalls, demonstrations, bratwurst and mulled wine.

Youngsters can visit Father Christmas between 1pm and 4pm, priced at £3.