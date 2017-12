Audiences can get in the festive spirit with a film screening coming to North Hykeham.

Today (Thursday) the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, will be showing Arthur Christmas at 3pm.

Watch as the son of Father Christmas discovers that a toy has not been delivered on Christmas Eve.

Wear your best Christmas jumper to win a prize, and enjoy free popcorn and mince pies.

Buy tickets, priced at £3 or £10 for a family of four, from 01522 883311.