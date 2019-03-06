Film-goers praise war picture

Film-goers have responded enthusiastically to Lancaster Skies, the Second World War picture determinedly put together by a small band of Sleaford-based filmmakers, following its release in cinemas.

After years in production, the Bomber Command-inspired tale from Tin Hat Productions made it to the big screen last week.

The Standard first spoke to the team behind the film – originally titled Our Shining Sword – at the start of 2014.

The troupe overcame numerous obstacles in their path to get the film in the can last year.

They are Andy Burn, son Callum Burn, both of Sleaford, and Sam Parsons, of London, who attended film school with Callum. The trio also received loyal support from Lincoln’s Scott Ellis.

After completing the film on a micro-budget of £80,000, they secured an international distribution deal with London-based Kaleidoscope Film Distribution.

The response from the public following the first screenings last week has been glowing.

On Twitter, it has been hailed as ‘a great film and a fitting tribute to Bomber Command’, as ‘sheer brilliance’ and an ‘incredible film’.

One person wrote: “How they made a film like that on such a budget is incredible! Bravo to all involved!”

Another said: “That’s how to make a movie, thoroughly enjoyed that. Well done all involved.”

The first screenings took place on Wednesday and that evening the film was featured on The One Show, on BBC One.

Speaking to the Standard the following day, Andy said: “It’s all gone a bit mad.”

“Social media since the first round of screenings has just gone bonkers,” he continued, saying they had been left ‘shell-shocked’ by the response.

He said the feedback from audiences had been ‘extremely positive’.

“People are saying how much they have enjoyed the film and how they have been completely blown away that we did it on such a small budget, and we really captured the period,” he said.

At that time, the film was due to have about 60 screenings at 40 or so venues nationwide, but following an appeal from Tin Hat Productions, members of the public were calling on their local cinemas to increase that number.

“A lot of people who saw The One Show are lobbying their local cinemas for a screening,” Andy said.

There are still a number of theatrical screenings planned before the film’s release on Blu-Ray and DVD in May.

For more information, visit www.lancasterskies.com