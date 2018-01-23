Film makers to capture year in the life of village

A film-making duo are pairing up again to capture a year in the life of their home village.

Freelance video cameraman Steve Parry and civil celebrant Andrew Key, both live in Heckington. Last year they produced a commemorative film on the 150th anniversary of Heckington Show by talking to those involved, reflecting on its history and looking behind the scenes of its organisation.

They then followed up with a video of the historic visit by HRH the Princess Royal to officially open the completed Heckington Mill regeneration project.

Inspired by the popularity of these projects, they have launched their latest enterprise to study village life throughout 2018. Having floated their idea they have already received lots of positive feedback and willing volunteers to appear.

Speaking of the Heckington Show film, presenter Andrew said: “What started out as a small film ended up being a mammoth project with over eight hours of footage which we edited down into a ‘box-set’ of around four hours. This time we are determined it will be contained to a feature-length film.”

Steve agreed: “This is a unique snapshot of the village as it goes through changes and people can look back on it in years to come.”

They want to learn about individuals, community groups and businesses - including some little known, ‘hidden gems’ normally overlooked - to show the village at work, rest and play. The Sleaford Standard is to feature having covered village events for almost a century.

Any key moments will be filmed too, such as the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and the ringing of the bells at New Year’s Eve.

Andrew said: “There is a huge amount of goodwill and volunteer labour that goes on. Many that have moved into the village have made an important contribution, so we want to feature new residents too.”

He believed the nature and location of Heckington made it much more independent and self-supporting and that can be its attraction.

Steve said: “We will be releasing tasters throughout the year and I have started a blog to update people.” Follow at: www.steveparryvideo/blog .”

You can also pre-order copies through his website and they will be sold in local businesses, but Steve said it will mainly be a labour of love, not a moneyspinner.