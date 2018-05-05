Freddie flags up his talent on TV

An amazing six-year-old boy from Ancaster is to dazzle celebrity Dawn French with his memory skills in her ITV show Little Big Shots this Sunday.

The actress and comedian is hosting her second series of the show that shines the spotlight on some of the most talented children in the world.

In the hour-long show, to air at 7pm on Sunday, Dawn meets flag expert Freddie Clarke, who goes to Ancaster Primary School.

Mum Gemma said he was invited on after an appeal went out to local schools. She said: “He managed to get on out of thousands of applicants and I am very proud and excited.”

Gemma said a lot of children on the show are famous on Facebook or Youtube, but Freddie just had a couple of interviews via Skype.

“If you show him a flag of any country in the world he would tell you what it was,” she explained.

“It started when he was given his dad’s old football sticker books. He liked all the flags and got a bit obsessed.”

Gemma said they have a game called Flags of the World and he always beats his parents. “He even beats his Godmother who’s a primary school teacher - and she cheats!”

The family headed to the studios in London to film the show in October. With no prizes at stake, the programme simply allows youngsters to showcase their talents. Dawn meets and gets to know each act before they perform.

Gemma said: “Freddie can be quite shy but he really surprised us. He rehearsed with staff on set so that when they filmed it was the first time he met Dawn. She has a really good way about her.”

The family intend to have a little party and watch the show.